Kasco Expansion Plans Submitted To Council

The Prescott City Council will deliberate the Site, Utility, Architectural and Landscape plans for a proposed addition of just under 20,000 square feet at Kasco Marine on Deere Road in Prescott. According to information submitted to the Council, a 10,900 square-foot precast addition and an 8,830 square-foot pre-engineered metal addition are planned for the facility on the back side of the building away from Highway 10. The precast section will likely be used as warehouse and loading dock space. Also included in the plans is a mezzanine level near the existing test pool inside the building. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the plans at a meeting on July 6th.