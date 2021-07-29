Legion Chicken Dinners Return

Prescott American Legion Post 61 is still in fundraising mode for repairs to the Post building, and will be offering its first post COVID Fried Chicken Feed on Saturday, August 7th from 5 PM to 7 PM. It will be a drive through at the Legion Hall, with no need to get out of your car. Take out dinners will include a 4-piece half chicken, dressing, gravy & mashed potatoes, baked beans, and roll, all for $12. According to information provided by Legion Post 61, by September they anticipate basement remodeling work will be completed and the Post will be offering in house Fried Chicken dinners. There will be takeout orders and will continue the tradition of “all you can eat” in house, from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM, and the price will remain $12. The Chicken Feeds will continue through out the year on the first Saturday of the month.