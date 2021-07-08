Pierce County Senior Meals Return

The Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center reports the re-opening of Pierce County’s Senior Dining sites on Monday, July 19th. In Prescott, meals will be provided at the Prescott Watertower Apartments, 1531 James Street, Monday through Friday, 11:30 to 12:30. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance by calling 715-262-5195. The ADRC also stated that the River Falls meal site located at Wellhaven Assisted Living will reopen on August 2. Persons 60 and older and their spouse, regardless of age, are welcome to participate.