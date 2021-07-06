Rancho Loco Update

In continuing coverage of the wage payment issue with the Rancho Loco Grill and Bar in Cannon Falls, the Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce reports that three years ago, the Rancho Loco in Red Wing and Cannon Falls was owned by 3 men. This group dispersed in 2018, when Ramon Ruelas and his brother, Salvador, took over the ownership of the Cannon Falls location. According to a chamber post on social media, the reported tax issues occurred during the partnership time frame prior to 2018, and Ramon has been working on the tax situation with the IRS ever since, and all issues have been corrected. Rancho Loco will continue to serve Mexican food and beverages as usual. According to the Chamber, restaurant employees have been receiving their proper pay and benefits ever since Ramon took over ownership.