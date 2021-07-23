Veteran Services Officer Assigned To Hastings

Hastings will now have a Dakota County Veteran Service Officer who will work at the Hastings City Hall. Veterans Services provides benefit counseling, advice and assistance for veterans or their family members filing claims for state and federal benefits. The county also assists veterans and their families with a variety of other programs and provides referrals to community resources. County Veterans Services Officer Karly Tiegs will be scheduling appointments at the Hastings City Hall on Wednesdays, starting August 4th. Walk-Ins are welcome, however, appointments are preferred. Please contact 651-554-5601 to schedule a meeting.