Egger Hiring Confirmed In Rosemount

The City Council of Rosemount has officially approved the hiring of former Hastings Public Works Director Nick Egger as the new Public Works Director for Rosemount. According to published reports, the Rosemount City Council approved Egger’s hiring at a meeting on August 17th, and Nick will start with the City of Rosemount on September 7th. Egger spent 19 years employed by the City of Hastings, rising from assistant City Engineer to Public Works Director, a position he held for six years until resigning earlier in August to take the Rosemount position.