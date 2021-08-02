The Prescott School District has announced they are seeking a coach for the Junior Varsity Dance Team. According to information released by the District, the JV Program has been slowly building up over the past few years, and leadership of the Dance Team seek a reliable, enthusiastic and patient person to work with the JV Team. This is an after-school position, 2 to 3 days a week. For complete details and to apply, contact Head Varsity Coach Samantha Marks at SamanthaMarks@GMail.com.
Prescott Dance Team Seeks Coach
