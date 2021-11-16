Annual Preservation Award Winners Named

At Monday evening’s City Council meeting, the Heritage Preservation Commission presented their annual awards for homes of excellence in the Heritage Preservation District. Cindy Topping, the Commission Chair introduced the awards.
Award winners were the Gazelle House at 623 Tyler Street, which was once the location of the City jail, the Albert Truax House at 705 W 3rd, which was moved from 2nd Street, and the Theodore Cook House at 320 7th Street W, a pharmacist who moved to Hastings in 1906 and worked as a banker. The Stewardship Award was given to the Hayes House at 307 Sibley, and the Sonntag House at 1120 Tyler.