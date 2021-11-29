Fatal Accident On 61

A crash Thursday evening on Highway 61 killed a Woodbury woman and sent an Eagan teen to the hospital, police said. According to information released by the State Patrol, a PT Cruiser, driven by 51-year-old Woodbury resident Jessica Ann Jackson, was traveling East on 120th Avenue attempting to turn north on Highway 61 when it was struck broadside by a Saturn Vue, driven by 19-year-old Eagan resident Lucas Matthew Hobbs, traveling South. Jackson died as a result of the accident, and Hobbs was taken to Regina Hospital in Hastings with non-life threatening injuries. The CGPD, CGFD and WCSO assisted on the scene.