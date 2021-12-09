City Suspends NIXLE For Weather Emergency Notification

The City of Hastings has announced it will no longer use Nixle to notify residents of a snow emergency. According to City staff, and per City ordinance, a snow emergency automatically goes into effect when two or more inches of snow have accumulated. Residents will need to watch the snowfall and move their vehicles off the road. If it is unclear whether a full 2 inches have fallen, vehicles should be moved off the street. Nixle will still be used occasionally throughout this season to remind residents of the City’s Snow Emergency Policy, but it will not be used to notify residents of when a snow emergency is in effect.