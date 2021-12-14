Fairy Wonderland Park Update

Prescott will soon be home to a new, unique play space named Fairy Wonderland Park. This park is inspired by grief healing and paying it forward. The Fairy Wonderland Park was started by Alison Ennenga and Bethany Christianson who have both lost a young child and wanted to continue to spread joy to all children in their honor:
Each fairy that lives in Dream Catcher Cove is custom designed and based on a real person, living or passed, serving as an interactive memorial. Anyone can purchase a fairy to commemorate a loved one and proceeds go to further the project.
See the Fairy Wonderland Park website for details, to donate and to order a fairy of your own.