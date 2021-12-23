McLay Case Concludes

The case against Josh McLay has come to a conclusion with his acceptance into the Adult Community Accountability Program. In court proceedings on Thursday, December 23rd, McLay verified his intent to apply for the program and confirmed allegations against him under oath. McLay’s attorney, Robert Sicoli is quoted as saying, “We clearly stated on the record that he was innocent of the charges, and that he submitted receipts. He did not admit to the allegations.” McLay has 24 months to complete the program, and upon successful completion, the charges against him will be dismissed. The session lasted approximately 15 minutes as both counsel for the defense and the prosecution reviewed the agreement and allegations with McLay. According to the complaint, from 2016 to 2018, Hastings school district officials say McLay, who had served as the school’s wrestling coach since 2010, spent more than $11,000 on travel expenses and tickets to NCAA Division I football games in locations ranging from Florida to Nebraska. Both McLay and the prosecuting attorney declined to comment on the case to KDWA.