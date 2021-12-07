MN Guard Members to Help At Benedictine Living

In continuing efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the first three Minnesota National Guard skilled-nursing response teams have been sent to long-term care facilities facing severe staffing shortages. Among the facilities selected for assistance is Benedictine Living at Regina in Hastings. Funding for CNA courses and materials for the approximately 400 Guard members, estimated at $3.5 million, will come from the American Rescue Plan. KDWA reached out to Helen Strike, President of Regina Hospital for comment. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates.