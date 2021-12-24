Schuette Hired By City

Bo Schuette joined the city of Hastings this month as an Engineering Technician within the Public Works Department. He gained four years of experience in assisting municipalities with the construction management and engineering design of infrastructure projects while he worked as a consultant with WSB & Associates. Bo attended Dakota County Technical College and earned a degree in Civil Engineering Technology. As a resident of Hastings, Bo is excited for the opportunity to serve the community he calls home with his wife, Mattie, and two kids Noah and Ella. In his time away from work, Bo is an avid outdoorsman and can be found fishing right in town along our rivers or waterfowl hunting across Minnesota.