Storm Creek Recognized

The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board (WDB) recently held its Legislative and Employer Awards event, recognizing workforce advocacy, innovation and entrepreneurship. Storm Creek, founded in Hastings in 2006, received the Bob Killeen Award, which recognizes individuals or companies for their innovative or quality practices. Storm Creek is a woman-owned apparel company founded upon the pursuit of the finest-quality outerwear and a passion for protecting the planet. They were founded in Hastings in 2006 by Teresa Fudenberg and her husband Doug Jackson. While the company headquarters is in Eagan, Storm Creek owns and operates a 23,000-square-foot facility in the Hastings Business Park. The Hastings facility includes a showroom, as well as manufacturing and warehousing operations.