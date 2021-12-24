Schutt Celebrates 35 Years

Hastings City employee Mark Schutt is celebrating 35 years of full-time employment with the City. Mark is also a native of Hastings and really cares about his city. During his time here, he has held many positions beginning in 1981 until 2001 as a part-time, paid-on-call firefighter/EMT. His full-time status began in December 1986 as a utility operator learning all aspects of water and sewer operations. In 1990, he accepted a new role as a heavy equipment operator. Once in this role Mark also took on the role of mechanic, making him the first city heavy equipment operator/mechanic, which is the title he holds today. With all of this experience Mark is often the go-to guy everyone looks to with questions or to get something done. Away from work in the winter Mark enjoys traveling to different ski resorts both domestic and abroad with his wife and friends.