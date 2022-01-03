Afton Museum Receives Grant

The City of Afton has reported that the city was awarded a $147,000 Legacy Grant by the Minnesota Historical Society to restore the large 100-year-old mural above the stage at the Afton Historical Museum. The grant application was a joint effort between the city and the museum due to the city’s ownership of the building and the museum’s 100-year lease with the city. The restoration includes structural stabilization of the sagging wall prior to restoration. The museum will remain open during the project and the public is invited to interact with the team of art conservationists. The project will be complete in late summer of 2022.