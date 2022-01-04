City Names Art Task Force

The Hastings City Council has approved the appointment of 8 residents to the Arts Task Force. Following a community-driven proposal to create an Arts Commission, the Council referred the matter to the Planning Committee for discussion and recommendation. The Planning Committee recommended to revive the Arts Task Force to explore the need for a commission and create a short-term public art work plan. A call for applications resulted in 18 candidates expressing initial interest in participating in the task force. Eleven candidates were scheduled for interviews. Seven members, Caitlin Duncan, Barb Hollenbeck, Michael Kelly, Travis Lockwood, Dennis Peine, Steven Read, and Katie Walt, plus one student member, Deirdre McGinn, were selected to serve on the Arts Task Force. The kick-off meeting for the task force will be in January.