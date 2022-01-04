Hastings Signs On To Opioid Settlement

Minnesota has joined a broad multi-state coalition in reaching nationwide settlements with the three largest opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The settlements resolve investigations and lawsuits against these companies for their role in the opioid crisis. Minnesota will be eligible to receive more than $296M over 18 years. Up to $222M of that will be paid directly to Minnesota cities and counties. The total amount of payments to Minnesota will be determined by the overall degree of participation by cities and counties. Hastings signing on to the settlement agreement will help Minnesota reach a “critical mass” of participation and receive a greater amount of the potential settlement. The City of Hastings has filed with the national registration and submitted the associated participation paperwork. The Attorney General’s Office has requested a City Council resolution authorizing the City’s participation in the settlement agreement. The Hastings City Council adopted the resolution at the January 3rd City Council meeting.