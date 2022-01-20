Dakota Electric Announces Annual Student Trip to DC

Dakota Electric Association will provide five high school sophomores, juniors and seniors the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) Youth Tour, June 14-19, 2022. Each June, more than 1,500 students from across the country travel to Washington, D.C. for the NRECA Youth Tour. During the trip, they learn about electric cooperatives and government, meet elected officials and tour national monuments and sites, including the Smithsonian, the FBI building and more. To apply, students who live in a household that receives power from Dakota Electric can pick up an application from their high school guidance counselor, download it off the web or pick one up at Dakota Electric’s Farmington office drive-thru window. To find the application online and learn more, go to DakotaElectric.com, scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Education Programs” under “Community”. The application deadline is February 25. Interviews are scheduled for March 10 and 15. For more information, call Peggy Johnson at 651-463-6110 or 1-800-874-3409, ext. 110.
(Students from Minnesota pose in front of the White House during a Youth Tour trip. Submitted Photo)