Father Tix Dealing With COVID

Father Mike Tix of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Trier has reported that he is suffering from COVID-19 and will be quarantined at the rectory in St. John’s as the virus runs its course. Father Tix indicated on the 18th that so far he only had a “raspy voice and nagging cough”, and chills on Monday night. Father Tix also indicated that while he is under quarantine, daily Mass and confession are suspended until January 30th, the First Reconciliation scheduled for the 19th will be conducted at a date yet to be announced, and a wedding on the 21st and Masses for January 22 and 23 will be conducted by Father Jim Notebaart. Parishioners with questions or concerns are asked to call the Parish Office.