Spiral Food Cooperative Raising Funds

Spiral Natural Foods has announced that they are well on their way for fundraising to move to a new store area next to the current location. Currently, the cooperative has received 11 new members, donations of $3,180, sales of preferred share for $2,900, and $1,244 by “register round-up”, for a total of $7,324. This amount is just shy of 10% of the total goal of $90,000, and the Cooperative still needs help. Help raise funds by donating, becoming a member, of if you’re already a member, upgrading to preferred shares. The cooperative hopes to complete the move by March of this year.