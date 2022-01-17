ISD 200 Updates Mask Mandate

Hastings Public Schools will be updating its COVID-19 operational plans to align with updated guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the isolation and quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Effective Tuesday, January 18, students who test positive will be required to isolate for a reduced period of five (5) days. Isolation may end after five full days if a student is fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and their other symptoms have improved. Students returning to school must wear a face covering for the next five days regardless of the masking status of the building. Students with a masking exemption or inability to wear a face-covering will need to isolate for the entire ten days. Students participating in Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned athletics and activities should continue to follow guidance from the athletic department as the MSHSL establishes protocols. Learn more on the District Website.