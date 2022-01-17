Principal Johnson Announces Retirement

Hastings High School Principal Mike Johnson has announced his retirement from ISD 200 after 18 years in leadership at ISD 200. Johnson began his career in education in 1988 as a teacher and coach in Chisago Lakes, moving to South St. Paul, to teach Chemistry and Physics. While at South St. Paul, Johnson became Dean of Students. Johnson’s career also includes one year as assistant principal in the Elk River School District. Johnson came to Hastings in 1996, and replaced retiring Principal Rich Clymer in 2004. Johnson’s last day as Principal will be February 24th.