Lamin Declares Candidacy For County Attorney

Sixteen-year veteran front-line prosecutor Elizabeth Lamin announced on Tuesday that she will run for Dakota County Attorney in the 2022 election. As the lead prosecutor in Dakota County, Lamin will focus on violent crime, while also working with criminal justice partners to hold lower-level offenders accountable. Lamin said she will bring a focused, “smart on crime” approach to Dakota County. She will prioritize treatment courts for those who would benefit from intervention for substance addiction and mental health issues, while maintaining focus on keeping violent offenders off the streets. Lamin began her career in Stearns County where she worked in rural and urban settings handling all levels of criminal cases. She has a B.A. in History from the University of Wisconsin Madison and a law degree from the University of Minnesota, and graduated magna cum laude. Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, she immigrated as a child to the United States with her family. She now lives with her partner and two teenage children in Eagan.
(Elizabeth Lamin. Submitted Photo)