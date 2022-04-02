2 Siren Drills Scheduled for Thursday

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie wants to remind citizens that the week of April 4th through April 8th is Severe Weather Awareness Week. This event is sponsored by the National Weather Service (NWS) and is intended to raise everyone’s awareness as we enter into the severe weather season. As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, two tornado drills will be held on April 7th. Schools and businesses are encouraged to practice emergency plans during the statewide tornado drill at 1:45 PM on Thursday. A second drill will take place at 6:45 PM to allow families and second-shift workers to practice sheltering plans.