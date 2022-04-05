Caution Urged In “Nerf Wars”

The Hastings Police Department has reported that Hastings youth are currently known to be having Nerf Wars in the community and using Nerf guns to play a game of tag. According to HPD, so far it has been innocent fun. Ideally, having a set area like a park or indoor play zone is key to keeping the game safe. For this reason, HPD discourages public play out of respect for others using public spaces and in reducing alarm for residents. If disrespectful or dangerous play is observed, please call 911.