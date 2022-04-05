Martin Declares Candidacy

  • April 5, 2022

Lifelong Hastings resident Ian Martin formally announced his candidacy for Hastings City Council. Martin most recently served as Vice-Chair of the Planning Commission and prior to that was a member of the Heritage Preservation Commission since 2014. Martin states that he feels Hastings is ready for a change in leadership at city hall.

Click here for audio

   
His platform includes hiring of more Community Service Officers on HPD, staffing issues with HFD, and tighter control on spending in the City. Martin and his wife reside on Greystone Road in Hastings with their two dogs.

Click here for audio

   
For more on his campaign, visit the Ian Martin Campaign page on Facebook.

Click here for audio

   
   
(Ian Martin. Submitted Photo)

