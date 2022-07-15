2022 Hastings Candidate Forum Set

  • Filed under Featured

  • July 15, 2022

  • July 15, 2022

The Hastings Progressives group will host the 2022 Hastings City Council Candidate Forum on July 26th at 7 PM, in the Hastings City Council Chambers, 101 4th St. E., and live-streamed by Hastings Community TV. This is a great opportunity for community members to get to know each of the seven candidates ahead of the August 9 primary election. Each candidate will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves, answer questions submitted in advance and at the forum, and make a closing statement. Hastings residents are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates before the forum by emailing them to HastingsProgressives@gmail.com. The forum will run from 7 to 8:30 PM. For those unable to attend in person or watch the live stream online, HCTV will record the event and post it on their YouTube page after the forum is over.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/07/2022-hastings-candidate-forum-set/

Leave a Reply