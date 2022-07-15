2022 Hastings Candidate Forum Set

The Hastings Progressives group will host the 2022 Hastings City Council Candidate Forum on July 26th at 7 PM, in the Hastings City Council Chambers, 101 4th St. E., and live-streamed by Hastings Community TV. This is a great opportunity for community members to get to know each of the seven candidates ahead of the August 9 primary election. Each candidate will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves, answer questions submitted in advance and at the forum, and make a closing statement. Hastings residents are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates before the forum by emailing them to HastingsProgressives@gmail.com. The forum will run from 7 to 8:30 PM. For those unable to attend in person or watch the live stream online, HCTV will record the event and post it on their YouTube page after the forum is over.