St. John School Hires Preschool Aide

St. John the Baptist School in Vermillion is proud to announce the hiring of a new Preschool Aide, Alena Dorman. In a post on social media, Alena said she is thrilled to join the St. John the Baptist Catholic school community, and her daughter is looking forward to joining preschool this fall as well. Dorman, her husband and three children, Owen, Colin and Ellie, live in Farmington. For the last 6 years Dorman has been a full-time stay-at-home mom. Prior to that, she worked for 5 years at the YMCA as an assistant to the site director for the before- and after-school care program at Cedar Park Elementary in Apple Valley.
(The Dorman Family. Submitted Photo)