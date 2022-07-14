ISD 200 Board Censure of Director Mike Reis Update

On May 2, 2022 the Hastings Independent School District 200 Board passed a resolution (4-2) that censured Director Mike Reis. Conditions of the censure are outlined as Board Clerk Becky Beissel reads the resolution:
The board approved censure is to be reviewed every 30 days by the Board Chair, Superintendent and legal council. At the June 22 Regular Board meeting during the Requests for Future Topics portion Director Reis has an ask:
On June 29, Director Reis relayed that he received confirmation that his censure was reviewed by Chair Brian Davis and Superintendent Robert McDowell with legal counsel. They decided the censure would remain in effect as written. On July 7, KDWA reached out to Board Chair Davis for comment and has not received a response. As of July 13, in the tenth week after the original resolution was passed, the censure has been reviewed only once since May 2.
Complete Audio: