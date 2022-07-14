Rivertown Days Showcases Attractions

  • July 14, 2022

Rivertown Days is not just a “Main Street” event for Hastings. There will be events going on throughout town. Tanya Dolan of Premier Bank, at the corner of 10th and Vermillion invites families to a petting Zoo on Saturday.

Admission is free for the zoo. Jodi Norgaarden, proprietor of Quaint and Quirky, is excited for the Creator’s Market on 2nd and Ramsey Streets.

As a reminder to area boaters, the City of Hastings will close the Public Boat Ramp at Jaycee Park for Rivertown Days to allow space for the Arts and Crafts Fair at Jaycee Park. Find a complete listing of events on the “Around Town” page at RivertownDaysMN.com, and come out to have some fun.

