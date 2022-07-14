Schafer Recognized By MN House

Recently-retired Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer has been recognized by the Minnesota State House of Representatives for his years of service in Law Enforcement by way of a House Resolution recently passed acknowledging Schafer’s service in law enforcement. Recognizing Schafer’s 22 years with the Minneapolis Police Force, including commanding the 1st and 2nd Precincts, and his dedication to building community partnerships to increase livability and reduce crime, in addition to his eight years as Chief of Hastings Policethe Committee on Rules and Legislative Administration officially thanked Chief Schafer for his example and vision. The Resolution was approved on May 31st, and recently presented to Chief Schafer by Representative Tony Jurgens.
(Tony Jurgens and Bryan Schafer. Submitted photo)