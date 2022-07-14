Hastings Congratulates Two

The City of Hastings welcomes Violet Penman as the new Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator, which is a shared position with Hastings, Farmington and Rosemount. She will facilitate the City’s Community Waste Abatement Grant with Dakota County and the various waste and recycling programs among the three cities. Her office will be at the City of Rosemount. The City also congratulates Kaitlin Neuman, who was recently promoted to Full-time Firefighter/Paramedic for the Hastings Fire Department. She previously served as a paid, on-call firefighter/EMT for the department.
(Violet Penman and Kaitlin Neuman. Photo Source: City of Hastings)