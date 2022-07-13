HHS Grad Releases Album

Hastings High School Graduate with the Class of 2021, Thomas Jensen, who is currently studying music at the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College in New York, studying jazz guitar, has teamed up with college classmate Lucas Aney to form a musical group called Telula, and they have released their first album to the public. Titled “333”, the album is a self-produced effort from the band, which includes Lillian Paone on vocals, Conor Smith on saxophone, and Daniel Knipscher providing percussion. The title of the album comes from Thomas’ dorm room number. The single “Let Me In” already has thousands of streams, according to information provided to KDWA. Learn more about the band at TelulaMusic.com, and find the album on Apple Music.