Hwy 61 Project Business Meet Up

A Hwy 61 Road Project business meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 24th, from 8:30 to 10 AM at the Hastings Golf Club, 2015 Westview Drive. A study of Highway 61 from 4th St. to 36th St. is underway by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in partnership with the City of Hastings. The project team developed corridor improvement concepts based on community members’ input and additional transportation analyses. According to a Chamber of Commerce press release, this is a major infrastructure project for the community, and the Chamber has asked the project to host a meeting for local business to meet the project team, review concepts and provide feedback.