Norring Named To VOID Board Of Directors

Hastings resident Bridgette Norring, who was among the first in Hastings to sound the alarm regarding the presence of synthetic opioids in the Hastings area, has been named to the Board of Directors for nonprofit organization Victims Of Illicit Drugs, or “VOID”. Until recently, she had been giving her time and energy to the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs, when she was approached by Amy Neville earlier this year.
Bridgette has done extensive traveling with VOID, including a trip to Washington D.C. Learn more about Victims Of Illicit Drugs on their website and Facebook page.