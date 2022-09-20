Council Approves Tree Grate Replacement Project

Tree grates along 2nd Street in downtown Hastings have begun to settle and create tripping hazards for pedestrians along the corridor. At Monday evening’s City Council meeting, City Engineer Ryan Stempski brought forward a proposal for repairing the sunken grates. He gave a brief overview of the situation.
He also informed the Council of bidders for the project.
City Staff recommends that the City Council move forward in awarding the contract to J.L. Theis, Inc., in the total base bid amount of $161,323. The Council approved the contract by unanimous vote and the project is scheduled to be complete by June 1st.