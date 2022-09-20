Wages For Council And Mayor Deliberated

On Monday evening, the Hastings City Council conducted a 1st Reading of an Ordinance changing wages paid to the Mayor and City Council. City Administrator Dan Wietecha provided an overview of the ordinance amendment
The Council discussed setting a mechanism and timeframe for regular review of wages for Council members. After the discussion, Council member Trevor Lund moved that Council and Mayor wages be adopted as proposed, implementing in 2025 with no technology stipend. The motion passed by majority vote with Council member Tina Folch opposing.