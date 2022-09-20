Union Pickets County

AFSCME Locals 306, 450 and 693, which represent Dakota County workers, held an informational picket and rally to urge Dakota County management to come to the table and negotiate a fair and equitable contract in good faith with its workers, on Tuesday morning. Local Union Representative Rebekah Radiske outlined the purpose for the demonstration.
Regional spokesperson for AFSCME, Julie Bleyhl, commented on terms the union seeks.
According to a press release, without these workers, essential functions of the Dakota County community wouldn’t function properly and would directly harm every resident of the county and the surrounding area. The current union contract expires in December.