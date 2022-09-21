MN AG Intervenes In Eviction Issue

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Wednesday that his office has successfully protected more residents of manufactured housing, by gaining compliance with Minnesota law from Summit Management, LLC, the owner of nine manufactured home parks across Minnesota, including Hastings. According to a press release issued by the Attorney General’s Office, beginning in spring 2022, Summit Management began conducting stringent and invasive inspections of residents’ homes across many of its parks. Following the inspections, Summit Management sent mass notices to residents with demands to perform time-consuming and expensive work on their homes. The notices included eviction and court-cost threats if the work was not completed within 30 days. Each demand was accompanied with a threat that a failure to comply could result in an eviction. After investigating the matter, the Attorney General’s Office contacted Summit Management over what appeared to be multiple violations of Minnesota law related to manufactured-home park rentals and requested that the company cease and desist issuing eviction threats. In response, Summit Management has agreed to retract the eviction threats. The company has also committed to refining its inspection and rule-violation notification process so that it complies with the law.