RPD Reserve Officer Wiig Retires

The Rosemount Police Department reports that Reserve Officer Scott Wiig has officially retired from the RPD after 16 years of volunteer service to the Department and community. In total, Scott volunteered and served 1,880 hours. Scott was honored with a short ceremony at a recent City Council meeting. Department leadership commented that his altruistic and compassionate character is admired and respected, and the Department thanked him for his dedicated service.
(Scott Wiig Receives Certificate. Photo Source: City of Rosemount)