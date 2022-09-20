Young Farmers Visit DC

Leaders from the Minnesota Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) program joined Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing, state board members and staff as part of the annual Farmers to D.C. trip, Sept. 12-15. Five couples from across the state, including Brad and Amanda Durow of Dakota County, had the opportunity to meet with elected officials and other agriculture and government leaders to share their experiences, providing insight on both opportunities and challenges facing the next generation of farmers and ranchers. Starting the trip off with a visit to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) offices, the group then met with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Representatives Brad Finstad and Angie Craig, and staff from the offices of Representatives Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, Betty McCollum and Pete Stauber over the next two days. The group also connected with staff from the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry, leaders from The Russell Group, and White House staff. A primary focus of all the discussions was the 2023 Farm Bill, including what programs currently work, and others that need updates or additions. To learn more about the D.C. trips or the YF&R competitions, visit FBMN.org.
(Front Row (L to R): Dennis Sabel, Tyler Nelson, Cailyn Nelson, Caitlyn Keck, Sarah Hewitt, Katie Wiese, Amanda Durrow, Amber Glaeser. Back Row (L to R): Keith Allen, Jason Keck, Mark Hewitt, Dustin Wiese, Brad Durrow, MFBF President Dan Glessing. Submitted Photo)