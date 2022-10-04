Hastings Council Approves Senior Living Complex

  • October 4, 2022

On Monday evening, Hastings Community Development Director John Hinzman presented proposals from a developer who hopes to build a 32-unit Senior Living facility at 33rd Street and Vermillion, adjacent to Terry’s Hardware. Hinzman gave a quick background on the proposal to date.

The City Council considered a Comprehensive Plan Amendment, rezoning of the property from C-4 to R-4, approving the Preliminary and Final Plats, and Site Plan. The Council recognized the concerns raised by Terry’s Hardware, but still approved the proposal by unanimous vote.

