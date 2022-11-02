Business Retention Survey Available

Hastings Community Development staff are looking to engage with businesses through Business Retention and Expansion (BR&E) meetings. Business Retention & Expansion is an economic development strategy to proactively connect with local businesses in Hastings to understand and respond to their needs. The City of Hastings wants the area’s local businesses to grow and remain in the city. To help facilitate growth, City Staff can inform BR&E participants of various businesses resources, funding partners and more. The City’s BR&E efforts can help companies become more connected and learn about current and future growth of the city and region. The City of Hastings invites business owners who are interested in meeting with city staff to complete a short survey and a staff member will follow-up with you. A link to the survey is provided here.