Flint Hills Breaks Ground On Solar Project

On Wednesday morning, representatives of Flint Hills Resources, DepCom Power and various government officials gathered in a field at the corner of Blaine Avenue and Bonaire Path in Rosemount to conduct a groundbreaking ceremony for a new solar power facility to help generate the energy the Pine Bend Refinery needs to run. Jake Reint, Vice President of Public Affairs for Flint Hills talked about the project.
Dr. Alex Roth, Conservation Director for Friends of the Mississippi River said that bringing conservation concerns to the table was key to getting the project off the ground.
The project is expected to be brought online in the Spring of 2023.
(Groundbreaking Ceremony. KDWA Photo)