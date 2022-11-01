The tragic death of an infant girl, LaMae, in February is prompting Hastings resident Nick Haltvick, who lost his niece LaMae to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC), to run in the NYC Marathon this November to raise awareness of the medical mystery, and critical funds to support research. According to information on Nick’s fundraising page, LaMae was just starting to learn to walk so she could keep up with her big sister. LaMae’s parents received a call in the middle of the day from daycare to learn that something was wrong with her. When they dropped her off that morning, everything seemed normal. They arrived in a panic to watch first responders work to revive LaMae, but to no avail. Haltvick’s goal is simple: raise awareness and funds that can be directed towards research and support of families that have encountered this tragedy. A link to the fundraising page is provided here.
Haltvick To Run For Research
