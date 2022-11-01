ISD 200 reports that families with no income or low income could get at least $3,000 per child with the Child Tax Credit, plus $1,400 with the third stimulus payment, even if they have never filed taxes before and if they have not filed taxes this year. According to ISD 200, it is estimated that more than 33,000 children state-wide may miss out on this money if the parent or guardian has not filed for the credit. There is an easy form for people to file on their mobile devices in 15 minutes or less at GetCTC.org. The deadline is November 15.
ISD 200 Urges Filing For CTC
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/11/isd-200-urges-filing-for-ctc/