The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a coloring contest to find their logo for the 2023 Winter Festival, scheduled for January 14, 2023. Contest Rules are that people must be younger than 18 years to participate, and must live in the Prescott community. An entry picture can be downloaded, or picked up at the Chamber office to color in. Submit finished pictures, with name, age and contact info at the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce office or mailbox at 237 Broad Street, Muddy Waters or Lucille’s by November 21st. The Prescott Chamber of Commerce Board & Tourism Committee will select the winner. The winner will be announced on Saturday, November 26th during Small Business Saturday festivities.
Prescott Winter Carnival Coloring Contest
