City Council Congratulates Braucks And Vaughan

Monday evening was the final City Council meeting for Council members Mark Vaughan and Lori Braucks, and they were both recognized for their service to Hastings while on the Council. Former Mayor Paul Hicks provided some comments on their time as Councilmembers.
Both were commemorated with Joint Resolutions from the MN Legislature, and with special photographs of the Hastings City Hall.
(L to R: Trevor Lund, Lori Braucks, Mark Vaughan, Mary Fasbender, Jen Fox, and Tina Folch. Photo: City of Hastings)